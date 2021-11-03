Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Under Armour traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 161953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

