Uquid Coin Market Cap Reaches $195.81 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $19.58 or 0.00031148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $195.81 million and $8.58 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00223878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

