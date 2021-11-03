Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.36

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 60451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

