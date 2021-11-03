Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 10th (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 10th. Vera Therapeutics had issued 4,350,000 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $47,850,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,008,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

