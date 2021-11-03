Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.18

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.18 and last traded at $210.43, with a volume of 6585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.31.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,819 shares of company stock worth $14,943,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

