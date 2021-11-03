Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.18

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.18 and last traded at $210.43, with a volume of 6585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.31.
VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.58.
In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,819 shares of company stock worth $14,943,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
