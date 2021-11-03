Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE AIO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. 52,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,805. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

