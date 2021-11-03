Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Senior Officer Frederick H. Earnest Purchases 15,000 Shares

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Senior Officer Frederick H. Earnest acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,560.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,542,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,497,060.60.

TSE:VGZ traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226. Vista Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of C$111.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.32.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from C$1.93 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.