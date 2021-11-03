WeBlock Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,285.00 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, WeBlock has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. WeBlock has a total market cap of $34,285.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00217877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00096785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004145 BTC.

WeBlock Profile

WeBlock (WON) is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock . The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip . WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

Buying and Selling WeBlock

