WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.
Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.38. 8,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.
In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,030,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
