WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.38. 8,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,030,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

