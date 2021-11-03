Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/22/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – The Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced its position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also lead to substantial cost savings. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. However, continued near-zero interest rates with no chance of a hike in the same in the near term pose a major concern. Further, persistently increasing operating expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

SCHW traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $83.33. 6,770,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,988. The company has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,480,366 shares of company stock worth $116,266,057 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

