West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.09

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $531.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $66,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 524,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

