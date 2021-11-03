Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Trading Down 9.4%

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 1,393,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,110,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Several analysts recently commented on WEF shares. CIBC downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$730.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.10.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,098,769.21. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

