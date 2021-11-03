Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.