Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.
About Westhaven Gold
