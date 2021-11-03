Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,215.30

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,215.30 ($42.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,284 ($42.91). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,284 ($42.91), with a volume of 263,212 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,715.56 ($48.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,247.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,215.30. The company has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.32.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

