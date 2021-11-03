Wincanton (LON:WIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th.

LON WIN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 379 ($4.95). 36,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a market cap of £471.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.79.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

