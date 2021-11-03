WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.20

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

