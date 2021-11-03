WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.20

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.