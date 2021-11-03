Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $893,570.50 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $465.16 or 0.00737477 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $893,570.50 and $24,712.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00084777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00101724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,834.72 or 0.99620086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.32 or 0.07238005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

