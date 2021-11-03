XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 478.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of XFLT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 332,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,382. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

