Xeno Token Hits Market Cap of $29.38 Million (XNO)

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Xeno Token has a market cap of $29.38 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00225010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00098889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xeno Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xeno Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

