Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Xperi accounts for approximately 5.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.61% of Xperi worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after purchasing an additional 204,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 1,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,495. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. Analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

