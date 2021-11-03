YENTEN (YTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $111.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $103,191.51 and approximately $111.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,074.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.29 or 0.07287106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.04 or 0.00328240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.43 or 0.00969383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.00425552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00267697 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004994 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.