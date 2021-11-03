Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.16. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.16. 232,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

