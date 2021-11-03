Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,189.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $109.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

