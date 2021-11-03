Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kura Sushi USA.

KRUS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,136. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

