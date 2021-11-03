Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.41. WEX posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $8.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $12.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

WEX stock opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

