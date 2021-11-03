Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. 2,173,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

