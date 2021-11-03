Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 697,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 80,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.