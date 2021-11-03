Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. The Walt Disney reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 355%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $169.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.34. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $121.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.