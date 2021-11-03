Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $3.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.14. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $12.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

