ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.28

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $128.43 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00223878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004204 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

