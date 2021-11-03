ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $541,097.45 and $1,582.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00118183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00471325 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00045523 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

