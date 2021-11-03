ZENZO (ZNZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,582.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $541,097.45 and approximately $1,582.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00118183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00471325 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00045523 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.