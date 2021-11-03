Zero Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $19,693.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00264488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00103701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00132176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,666,759 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.