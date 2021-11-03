Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $15.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 110,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,047. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

