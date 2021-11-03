ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $108.07 million and approximately $41.78 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00080888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,137.81 or 1.00118953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.18 or 0.07207372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

