Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.09

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 352712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

