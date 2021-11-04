-$0.02 EPS Expected for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

