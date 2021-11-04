-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Docebo has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -292.46.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

