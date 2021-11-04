-$0.05 EPS Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Docebo stock opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -292.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Docebo by 116.2% in the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at $16,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after buying an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 277.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at $3,207,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.