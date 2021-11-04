$0.18 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.