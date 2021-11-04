-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,587,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

