$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

WMG opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

