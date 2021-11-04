$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

