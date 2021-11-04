11,300 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.80.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $381.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.85 and a 12-month high of $391.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

