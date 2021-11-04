$115.68 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report $115.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.71 million and the lowest is $111.10 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $445.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $446.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $594.06 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $634.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 113.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $152.14 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $116.93 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -362.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.46.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

