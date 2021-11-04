$134.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post $134.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $138.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $532.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.60 million to $545.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $526.43 million, with estimates ranging from $511.60 million to $536.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $43.50 on Thursday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

