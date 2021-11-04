158,419 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.37.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.