16,506 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,506 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $334.60. 661,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,182,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $334.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

