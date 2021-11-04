1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $30.53 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 116,759 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $16,706,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 280,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

