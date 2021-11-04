1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage worth $46,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.92.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $332.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

